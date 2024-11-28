Positive Behaviour for Learning: Last week’s nominees



ANOTHER nine school superstars have been recognised through the Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program.

Medowie Public School Principal Allison Thompson said the school’s involvement in the PBL program reflects its “ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and supportive learning environment for all students in both the school and community settings”.



“By working alongside other local schools in this community-wide effort, Medowie Public School aims to promote shared values of respect, responsibility, and resilience, ensuring a bright future for our students and the wider community.”

Each week students are nominated for awards as recognition for their actions at school and in the community.

Last week’s nominees.

Irrawang Public School: Cohen volunteers to referee Oztag outside of school. He demonstrates patience, responsibility and outstanding sportsmanship.

Raymond Terrace Public School: Recently while out riding Liam came across a young person who had fallen from their bike, sustaining a serious injury. He rendered assistance then rode to the family home to alert them, rode back to the accident and helped the young person into the family car to get medical assistance.

Grahamstown Public School: Recently Stevie and her sister made a hugely generous donation of items they had collected in the community, and from local businesses, to support less fortunate students in Indonesia. They visited the school to offer their donations.

Irrawang High School: Jack is leading the way for raising awareness and funds for men’s health in the Irrawang High School Movember fundraising initiative.

Hunter River High School: Oliver has been nominated for being a wonderful ambassador in a recent youth forum for public participation.

Salt Ash Public School: Bonnie always shows school and community PBL values and sets an example for other students.

Medowie Public School: Myka is an empathetic and caring student. She has supported a younger student to settle into our school setting, greeting them at the start of the school day and being a buddy one day a week at lunch and recess time. During break times she has been an exemplary role model, demonstrating our school expectations.

Seaham Public School: Toby was spotted being a responsible, respectful learner. He noticed a mess near the boy’s toilet. He spent time cleaning up the area without being asked to.

Karuah Public School: Leiana is nominated for excellent resilience, sportsmanship and teamwork on and off the netball court.