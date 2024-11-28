Santa readies for Tea Gardens Lions Christmas Festival



SANTA Claus made an unscheduled drop-in at the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed last week, to inspect his upgraded sleigh ahead of the Tea Gardens Lions’ Christmas Festival on Friday 13 December.

The big man in the red suit was thrilled to see that his new sleigh, originally crafted by the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed last year, has been improved with several magical upgrades.



“My friends at the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed, and the Lions, have been very helpful, even more so than my elves back in the North Pole,” Santa told NOTA.

“In fact, I’ve been so impressed by the community groups down here that I’m now considering making this my southern workshop.”

“The truth is, I have been based up on the North Pole for a very long time, and it’s always winter up there.”

“I start my present run this side of the Pacific, and always end up here on Boxing Day because it is the nicest place on Earth – and I would know!”

Visibly chuffed at the vote of confidence by the big man, Kevin Thomas, aka ‘Elfis’, from the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed told NOTA, “It is a collective effort, based upon a core team of four, and we are very proud to offer this for events like the Lions Christmas Festival next month.”

Lions President Amanda Sykes said the club was “extremely excited” to have Santa back in person for the Christmas Festival.

“There will be over 30 stalls at the Christmas Festival on 13 December, a good mix of local vendors, and plenty of free kids’ activities, including face painting, sand art, clay modelling, and more.”

Following the brief, but heady, encounter with the Giver of Gifts, Santa had to take off to inspect some other interests in the area, before returning to the North Pole to ready his reindeer, who will deliver Santa to the Hawks Nest Community Hall for photos from 5pm on Friday 13 December.

Santa’s sleigh will be located inside, upon the stage of the Hawks Nest Community Hall, with plenty of time and space for photo opportunities.

By Thomas O’KEEFE