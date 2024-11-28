Zonta hosts early Christmas fundraiser for women in need



CHRISTMAS came early in Tea Gardens on Sunday 24 November, as a few dozen members of the Zonta Club of Hunter/Newcastle held their annual lunch to raise funds for women and girls around the world.

Visitors and ‘Zontians’ alike travelled from as far afield as Newcastle, Taree, Forster, Lake Macquarie, and even Orange, to enjoy a feast prepared by Chapter President Lee Romstein and hostess Helen Blackbourn.



The food was expertly paired by long-time Zonta associates Jac & Jones Wines, and included a large Christmas ham, duck, salad, asparagus and almonds, sweet potato crumble and perfectly cooked salmon.

Each dish was a treat for the senses, taking diners away to locales of continental Europe, or back in time to more delightful childhood memories, each mouthful to be savoured and pondered upon.

The Christmas traditionals were all present, from the delicious ham and pudding to trappings of red and green holly vines, bonbons, tinsel and Tannenbaum.

Surrounded by several beautiful local artworks, members and their guests gave generously to the fundraising activities, and reflected on the recent ‘yarn-bombing’ event held at Warners Bay.

“Tomorrow, 25 November, begins Zonta’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender Violence, which first ran in 2012, and has become an important annual campaign that helps raise public awareness of the impacts of domestic violence,” explained hostess Helen Blackbourn.

“We are all about building a better world for women and girls, and money raised and presents gifted here will go to women in the refuges.”

Zonta members fill the year by supporting women’s and children’s refuges, making breast cushions for breast cancer survivors, and making birthing kits to help women in rural and low-resource communities around the world, having produced 7,800 since 2015.

The Club also gives out several scholarships, including a biannual for women in TAFE, University of Newcastle Midwifery course scholarship, Young Women in Public Affairs, and more.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

