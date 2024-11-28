

HAWKS Nest Ladies Golf held their annual Presentation Day last Tuesday.

77 ladies, both current and past players as well as guests, enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by the club restaurant, Sando’s.

President Deb Matheson and Captain Denise Sainty presented prizes and trophies throughout the afternoon.

We thank our major prize donors, Mumms on the Myall and the Tea Gardens Fish Co Op, as well as individual prize donors for their generosity.

Among the awards presented were many for players have shown strong commitment, consistency and improvement in their golf at Hawks Nest. Some highlights for 2024 include the presentation of a plaque to a very surprised Elsa Jones, long standing member, player and committee member, for her tireless contribution to Ladies Golf at Hawks Nest. Another highlight was the Leone Fidden Memorial Trophy, for the most consistent player over 6 Stableford rounds in each grade.

Leone’s granddaughter, Jenna Menzie (representing Mumms) was on hand to speak of how much her grandmother had enjoyed golf at Hawks Nest, and how delighted she would have been to see this trophy being awarded again this year.

The results for the major Club Championships were in last week’s NOTA; but other awards presented include:

The Eclectic Competition: Division1 Maxine Mitchell; Div 2 Karen Serhan; Div 3 Tanya Sinclair

Most Consistent Player: Division 1 Ann Syme; Div 2 Sue Campton; Div 3 Tanya Sinclair

Best Handicap Reduction in 2024: Division 1 Ann Syme; Div 2 Angela Clipperton; Div 3 Tanya Sinclair (who reduced her handicap by a whopping 11 shots over the year!)

Congratulations to our many winners for 2024. The full list of prize winners will soon be available on the HNGC website.

Saturday 18 Hole Stableford 17/11/24

There were 37 players in Saturday’s 18 hole event for the ladies this week. Those who teed off early had the better of the conditions as a strong sea breeze blew in during the afternoon.

However, that didn’t trouble our winner, Nadine Lennox from Horizons Golf resort, who finished well clear of the field with 39 points.

Results: Saturday Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 17/11/2024

A Grade: 1st Denise Sainty 36 C/B; Marcia Smith 36; 3rd Antje Basson 35

B Grade: 1st Nadine Lennox on 39 (best score of the day); 2nd Sue Brownrigg 36; 3rd Donna Clemens 35 C/B

Place Getters (35 C/B – 33): Sue Campton, Deb Gardner, Dianne Bott, Sue Hair, Jo Buttrey, Jackie Rees, Liz Ross, Janice Adlard (Breakers CC), Kathy Griffiths

NTP Hole 10: Deb Matheson

Also, congratulations to Janet Merryweather (42) and Janet Moore (40), winner and runner up respectively in the Hawks Nest Summer Classic 9 Hole Short Course Event. Well played, ladies!

Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Comp

47 ladies turned out for a round of Big Hole Golf, where the holes on every green were super-sized to make putting a dream. No surprise then, that there were 12 chip ins and 2 birdies today, so there were smiles all round in the Green Room afterwards.

Results 21/11/24

1st Di Lindstrom -3; 2nd Elsa Jones 0 C/B; 3rd Dawn Gough 0; 4th Sue Fordy 3; 5th Pat Dodd 7

NTP 3rd Hole: Division 1 Lorraine Bragg; Div 2 Liz Edmonds; Div 3 Sue Brownrigg

Birdies: June Biddle (chip in) and Di Bowes, both on the 5th hole.

Chip Ins: Maxine Mitchell on the 2nd; Janet Merryweather on the 2nd and the 5th; Mim Murdoch, Karen Serhan, and Sue Fordy, all on the 4th; Marlene Stokes, June Biddle and Pam Keegan, all on the 5th; and Elsa Jones on the 8th.

By Dianne BOWES

