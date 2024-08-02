



THE untapped potential of the industry was examined at the Australian Fodder Industry Association’s (AFIA) 25th National Fodder Conference.

Held in Coffs Harbour from 23-25 July, some 200 delegates gathered for the milestone event at Pacific Bay Resort.



Recognising the critical role fodder plays in underpinning many agricultural enterprises, business leaders, researchers and fodder industry experts explored new technologies and the latest research and development outcomes.

There was also a large trade and exhibition hall indoors, and a major machinery display outdoors.

“This year’s conference program, with the theme ‘Fodder = Opportunities’, covered a range of topics to examine reducing risk, improving productivity and profitability, and building industry resilience and success including the latest in crop science, customer updates and new tools and technologies,” said AFIA Chief Executive Officer Paula Fitzgerald.

A highlight of the event was a presentation by Paul Weir, a Tuncester dairy farmer and Norco Director who shared his story of strength and resilience as his family rebuilt their dairy operation after their herd of 300 cows was swept away during the 2022 floods near Lismore.

“Paul’s reflections on his family’s devastating experience following the Lismore floods are a great reminder of the spirit of communities and the importance of mental health,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

A plant science panel featuring the latest research into oaten hay, straw and vetch was also well received.

Hay specialist Rehn Freebairn provided an update about the latest oaten hay research underway at InterGrain.

Mark Harrison from the Queensland University of Technology outlined his research into transforming low-quality fodder into high-quality feed ingredients, while Melissa McCallum from the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) focused on vetch hay opportunities and barriers identified by the National Vetch Breeding Program.

The event also included the latest in hay and silage machinery, with balers, tractors, loaders, rakes, tedders and telehandlers on display from major companies including John Deere, New Holland and Krone.

By Andrea FERRARI


