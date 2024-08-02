Woolgoolga dancers selected for national tour



THREE young students of Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio (WPAS) have been selected to perform in the National Tour of Opera Australia’s Children’s Chorus of Puccini’s “La Boheme”.

The performance takes place at the Glasshouse Theatre in Port Macquarie on Saturday, 17 August.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mimi Kyburz and Everly Baker, both aged 11, and Arabella Beadle, aged 10, were encouraged to audition in April by WPAS and Naidu Theatre Company Artistic Director Jade Naidu.

They were selected to join a curated and talented chorus of young performers from around the Mid North Coast.

“It is a huge testament to the professional training and tuition provided to young performing artists in Coffs Harbour who continue to keep reaching new heights in the performing arts world,” Ms Naidu told News Of The Area.

Based on Henry Murger’s novel “Scenes de la vie de Bohème”, the opera follows a love story between a poet named Rodolfo and Mimi, a seamstress, as they are forced to face the challenges of Mimi’s declining health and the realities of living in Paris’ Latin Quarter during the 1830s.

By Andrea FERRARI