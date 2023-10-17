3/24 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

3/24 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $629,000

INTRODUCING a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors, or those seeking a charming holiday home.

Located in Booner Street, this newly-listed two-bedroom townhouse is nestled in the heart of Hawks Nest, just a short distance away from local amenities and the breathtaking Bennetts Beach.

Step inside this stylish townhouse to discover a contemporary open-plan living area, boasting a spacious and modern kitchen overlooking the family areas.

The ground floor also features a second bathroom with a shower and a laundry that opens onto the lovely courtyard.

Outdoors, enjoy the newly painted areas, freshly mulched gardens and a convenient outdoor shower.

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom offers mirrored built-in wardrobes and a verandah surrounded by established gardens for added privacy.

The second bedroom also includes built-in wardrobes, while the main bathroom has a separate toilet for convenience.

With an attractive price point to suit first home buyers, investors, and holiday home seekers alike, this low-maintenance property is perfect for those looking for a lock-up-and-leave lifestyle.

Hawks Nest boasts a laid-back atmosphere with delightful cafes, restaurants, a Golf Club, tennis courts, surf beaches, and large boat ramps.

Just around the corner, you’ll find the serene Jimmy’s Beach, perfect for young families and providing stunning views over Nelson Bay.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.