3/35 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 3/35 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Price: $689,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 1

Land size: 242sqm

THIS immaculate level villa is sure to please with its open plan layout, large bedrooms and low maintenance living, not to mention its ideal location, minutes from Macauleys Beach, the Jetty Forshore, Northside Shopping Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre.

The villa is positioned at the rear of the complex of only three and will certainly surprise you with its size and practical layout.

Easy care tiles flow through the home from the entry, into the dining area and the renovated kitchen.

There is plenty of space in the kitchen that has beautiful stone benchtops, step in pantry, electric appliances including dishwasher which overlooks the carpeted loungeroom that is light filled and enjoys the outlook of the front manicured garden beds.

The generous bedrooms are separated from the living areas by the long hallway.

They are all carpeted and have sizeable built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom is located at the rear of the home, it has its own ensuite that is accessed between his and her built in robes and sliding door access to the covered outdoor entertaining area.

As the rear backyard is paved, there is no need for the lawn mower, allowing you more time to relax and enjoy your outdoor entertaining area all year round with roller blinds that not only shelter you from the weather conditions, but also provide you with privacy.

Other features of the property include single lock garage with internal entry and laundry at the rear, three-way bathroom, reverse cycle air conditioning unit in the loungeroom, ceiling fans throughout, vertical blinds, and portico at the front entrance.

Low maintenance and practicality are the themes of this property, which will suit downsizers, investors and first home buyers looking for a property to move straight into with nothing to be done.

Contact agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.