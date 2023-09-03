35 years of Sister City friendship

MORE than 35 years ago, the late Sister Clement, former Principal of Seiwa Joshi Gakuin, School of Heavenly Peace, and her colleague, the late Sister Kimura, journeyed from Sasebo, near Nagasaki, in Japan, to Australia.

Their intention was to establish a sister city relationship and, when they reached Coffs Harbour, they received a warm welcome from Councillor Malouf, the city’s Mayor at that time.



Following that initial meeting, a delegation led by Cr Malouf went to Sasebo in 1988 and the sister city agreement was signed with the then Mayor of Sasebo Mr Kumashi Kakehashi.

Last week, a delegation of 31 officials from the City of Sasebo arrived to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the relationship.

“The close bond we share with Sasebo has, over the past 35 years, opened up all sorts of education, tourism and cultural benefits to both cities and our communities,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said.

“I’m very much looking forward to hosting the Sasebo delegation – particularly the chance to show them the progress on the Japanese Garden in the Botanic Garden which Sasebo has supported so well over the years – as well as the many positive changes the whole Coffs Harbour region has undergone in recent years.”

The Sasebo delegation spent their first day visiting Sealy Lookout and The Big Banana.

Last Friday, August 25, a 35th anniversary tree-planting ceremony was held at the Japanese Garden in the Botanic Gardens.

The visit ended with a civic dinner at Pacific Bay on the Friday evening and the delegation returned to Japan the following day.

Cr Jonathan Cassell attended the official welcome and said that he made a gift to Mayor Miyajima in the form of a letter.

“I was encouraged to offer a gift and I thought I could offer an exchange of knowledge,” Cr Cassell said.

“Japanese people love koalas and I believe creating a Great Koala National Park will be a boost in our city-sister relations.

“The Sasebo delegates I spoke with over lunch agreed we need to save wild koalas from extinction and I hope they will write to Premier Minns expressing their concern about logging in the proposed Koala Park.”

The Mayor of Sasebo, Daisuke Miyajima, said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mayor Amos and everyone for the warm welcome we received.

“The commemorative ceremony held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, which included a commemorative tree planting and the presentation of koi nobori (carp streamers) as a sign of friendship, made for a fulfilling exchange event.

“We hope that this visit will serve as an opportunity for further development of sister city exchange between the two cities in the future.”

By Andrew VIVIAN