36 Links Avenue, Korora is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

36 Links Avenue, Korora

$895,000 – $925,000

3 Beds, 2 Bath, 1 Car

IF you’re looking for a tranquil garden and seaside living, this house is for you.

Located in a private and peaceful position this property has been admired by many due to its location in the sought-after beachside suburb in the heart of Korora.

This residence epitomises luxury beachside living which is situated approximately 400 metres from Hills Beach.

This family-friendly neighbourhood was designed to encompass the surrounding greenery and take advantage of the tranquil lagoon views from the balcony, you will feel like you are living in your own rainforest.

36 Links Avenue is sure to please.

On the top floor as you walk into this home you are welcomed with a casual living area with fireplace, timber flooring adding warmth to the living area, then flow through to the much-loved kitchen and open plan living and dining area.

The kitchen also offers a breakfast bar, tiled flooring, stove, range hood, and oven.

The top-level works fluently for living and entertaining.

On both sides there is direct side access that leads outside, one side leads out to the glass-panned deck overlooking the scenic lagoon that reflects the relaxed ambiance, where you can enjoy the surrounds of nature while sipping on your morning or afternoon coffee.

The other side offers a superb private outdoor sanctuary area great for entertaining family and friends which only adds to the home’s enchantment.

The top floor also includes internal access from the single lock-up garage, one generous-sized bedroom with a ceiling fan, built-ins, and one separate bathroom.

The flow downstairs encompasses a flexible space with a second bedroom ideally suitable for a workspace for the home professional.

The third bedroom is a comfortable size with a sliding door leading to the outside greenery.

The second bathroom downstairs offers a bathtub.

The ground floor would also work great for a teenage retreat with its own bathroom and privacy.

Additional features downstairs include air-conditioning, laundry room, tiled flooring, and storage space.

This beachside retreat is only metres walk to popular Korora Beaches, a playground that the kids will love, and a BBQ area.

A short drive away to Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Plaza, restaurants, cafes, and CBD.

Close to schools, day-cares, airport, university, TAFE, hospital, the Jetty area, and Coffs Harbour’s stunning beaches.

Why not dive in for a sea change?

If you have been searching for a private, low-maintenance home your search is over.

This is your opportunity to secure an easily managed, beachside beauty.

There is so much more to look at, come have a look for yourself.

Contact Charlotte Evans on 0490 265 578.

View online at unre.com.au/lin36