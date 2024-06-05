4 Forest View Close, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast Coffs Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 5, 2024 Address: 4 Forest View Close, Bonville Price: $1,200,000 Beds 4, Bath 3, Car 2 Land size: 1,089 sqm NESTLED within the sought-after North Bonville residential estate, this stunning four-bedroom residence, constructed in 2017, exudes a pristine allure with all near new essential amenities in place. Upon stepping inside, a generously proportioned media room and a double lock-up garage greet you, followed by a corridor leading to the dining area and a chef’s dream kitchen featuring a 900mm oven, gas cooktop, ample bench space, a butler’s pantry, and an elegantly tiled splashback. Tiled flooring graces the living spaces while plush carpets adorn the bedrooms. Adjacent to the kitchen lies the formal lounge/family room, which branches into an accommodation wing encompassing a central living area, three bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes and ducted air conditioning, a bathroom, a separate toilet, and a laundry. On the opposite side of the formal lounge rests the master bedroom, boasting a spacious walk-in robe and an ensuite complete with a luxurious waterfall shower head. The property extends beyond the interiors, unveiling an enchanting undercover entertainment area leading to a glistening in-ground swimming pool. A few steps down reveal a sizable shed featuring an alfresco space, a full bathroom, and a spacious open room, ideal for a personalized retreat. Additionally, there is a designated lock-up area within the shed for tools and storage needs. Embraced by a backdrop of lush greenery, this home offers a serene and secluded retreat for its inhabitants, making it a haven for relaxation and privacy. Agents: Kim McGinty on 02 6658 6042 and Anna Hayton on 0405 654 871.