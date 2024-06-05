Mother Nature stops rugby league action at Coffs Harbour



MOTHER Nature’s fury put an end to what had started off as a great afternoon of rugby league action at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday.

The Nambucca Roosters had come north to take on the Coffs Harbour Comets and, although the clouds looked ominous, the U18s game got underway as scheduled.

Despite conditions being a little greasy underfoot, the weather appeared to make no impact early in the day, with a light drizzle only occurring just before full time.

The U18s match was a fast paced game with the visitors taking an early lead, up 18-6 at half time.

The Comets launched a determined comeback in the second half, however the Roosters were able to respond with enough points to maintain a safe lead.

The stats for both sides were fairly even with completions favouring the Nambucca Roosters, a difference reflected on the scoreboard.

Spectators enjoyed what was an exciting game of rugby league, without spite, and impressive skills displayed in both attack and defensive play from both sides.

The final score in the U/18s was Nambucca Roosters 28, Coffs Harbour 16.

The Reserve Grade fixture was only a few minutes old when the heavens opened up, dumping rain so rapidly that it sat on the field rather than drain away, making ball handling and running difficult and eventually hazardous.

The game progressed until half time and officials made the call to end the game due to player safety concerns.

At the time of printing the 16-6 at half time scoreline, with Coffs Harbour Comets in the lead, constitutes the full time score and the home side takes away the competition points for that game.

With the first grade game at risk of being postponed, ground officials made the determination to see if the rain was going to stop or ease within a reasonable timeframe to allow play to commence.

When it became apparent that this would not be the case, the game was postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

By Mick BIRTLES

