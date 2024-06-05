50 Middle Boambee Road, Boambee is on the market with Coffs Coast Real Estate



50 Middle Boambee Road, Boambee

NESTLED on nearly two acres of elevated, level, north-facing land, this stunning garden oasis offers unparalleled privacy and tranquility.

The masterfully crafted, architect-designed home features seven spacious north-facing rooms, each offering a serene garden outlook.

With four to five bedrooms, a study/parents retreat, media room, two living areas, wine room, and ample storage space, this home caters to every lifestyle need.

The heart of the home is the expansive master chef kitchen, showcasing exquisite bookmatched Calacatta marble and top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

From here, you can overlook the picturesque backyard area, complete with a sparkling pool, tennis court, and inviting cabana.

The timeless design of the home, all on one level, ensures effortless living and entertaining.

Additionally, a separate 146m2 air-conditioned shed provides versatile space for a gym, office, extra accommodation, or parking.

The property’s convenient location places the beach, hospital, schools, airport, and shops all within a seven-minute drive, offering the perfect blend of seclusion and accessibility.

If you are seeking a truly exceptional property that caters to every aspect of modern living, look no further.

This home is a rare gem that promises a lifestyle of luxury and comfort.

Contact Andrew Dykes on 0419 710 577 at Coffs Coast Real Estate now to arrange a private inspection and secure your piece of paradise.