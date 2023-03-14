400 players to compete for 43rd Challenge Cup

OVER 400 Footballers will descend on Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads to battle for the 43rd Challenge Cup.

This year’s Challenge Cup is the largest on record, with 26 teams spanning from Sydney to Armidale competing in the Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Men’s Over 35s competitions.

Matches kick off on Friday evening 17 March and group matches continue all day on Saturday with finals on Sunday 19 March.

Over four thousand players have already registered to play football in the North Coast Football region this year and almost one third are women.

This year’s women’s event is one of the strongest in the 43 year history of the competition with eight teams competing for the iconic trophy.

Urunga women will be seeking to defend their trophy but will have stiff opposition from two Coffs United teams, Sawtell, Kempsey and two Nambucca teams.

Sydney’s West Pymble will be seeking to retain the Men’s Open trophy but will face stiff competition from the Coffs Coast Tigers, Coffs United and a powerful contingent from the Mid North Coast.

Mid North Coast heavyweights Port Macquarie United and Kempsey Saints have both entered two teams, each with several mouthwatering north versus south matchups.

Port United won last year’s over 35s competition and will face the Nambucca Strikers, Coffs Coast Tigers, Foreshore Barbarians and Armidale City.

Nambucca Strikers senior women’s coach Rhys Jones is excited for the family event to begin.

“Nambucca strikers FC are very excited to again run such a great family day with non-stop football,” he said.

“All teams play a round robin format with every team playing at least four games over the weekend.

“It’s very popular with teams and coaches in preparation for their long season ahead.

“See you there!” said Rhys.

By David WIGLEY