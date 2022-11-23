$4000 raised for Asylum Seekers Centre after Mylestom concert

A SELL OUT audience at Mylestom Hall last Sunday was treated to an uplifting afternoon of beautiful music, played by the Nota Bene String Sextet with Adrienne Farago on the piano, followed by Karin Braidwood on classical guitar.

The concert was organised by the Bellingen and Nambucca District Rural Australians for Refugees, and raised an amazing $3,435.



A number of additional generous donations has enabled the group to donate $4,000 to the Asylum Seekers Centre (ASC) in Newtown.

“We were treated to a lovely mix of classical and modern pieces, which were greatly enjoyed by all present,” said Mike Griffin, Bellingen and Nambucca District Rural Australians for Refugees.

“We are very grateful to the musicians for donating their time and talent to supporting our fundraising efforts.”

The ASC does vital work in supporting asylum seekers by providing meals, housing and legal advice, help with children’s school equipment, interpreting services and more.

“If you are interested in learning more about the work of our local RAR group, then you can contact us at bellingen.rar@gmail.com,” said Mike.