41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Myall Coast - popup ad Myall Coast Property Property by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 30, 2023 41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest Price: $1,350,000 DISCOVER the ultimate investment opportunity or dream holiday home at 41 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest. This stunning, newly renovated six-bedroom property offers the perfect blend of location, comfort and potential income. Nestled in a quiet, leafy street, this spacious home boasts four generously sized bedrooms, all complete with ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes. The master suite features a luxurious ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the family bathroom is bathed in natural light from the skylight. Open plan living areas flow seamlessly into a charming courtyard – perfect for entertaining or quiet relaxation. Additionally, a two-car carport can also be utilised for outdoor entertaining. But the real gem is the self-contained two-bedroom flat. Complete with a kitchen, combined laundry and bathroom, and its own fenced yard, it’s perfect for providing a secondary income stream or accommodating extended family. Conveniently located close to the local golf course and just a short walk to the beach, this property offers the best of Hawks Nest’s relaxed lifestyle. Inspections for this picture-perfect property are by appointment only, so don’t delay. Contact us today to arrange your own private viewing of this exceptional home and investment opportunity. Don’t miss out – the perfect beachside lifestyle or savvy investment could be just a phone call away. Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.