6 Katherine Close, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

6 Katherine Close, Coffs Harbour

Price: $669,000

3 Bedrooms/1+ Bathroom/2 Car

Land size: 715.4sqm (Approx)

THIS neat and tidy brick and tile home is a great opportunity for those looking to get into the property market or for downsizers looking for level living.

Freshly painted throughout, the home features three bedrooms, which are located off the hallway, away from the living areas.

All the bedrooms have low maintenance timber look vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, and two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The large bathroom has been renovated and is now disabled and wheelchair friendly, with handrails throughout and a large open shower, basin, and toilet.

The property also has a second toilet located in the sunroom.

The functional kitchen has a large corner pantry, a Westinghouse all-in-one electric oven, and cooktop.

Flowing on from the kitchen there is a ramp that leads to the light-filled sunroom at the rear of the home.

The sunroom is the perfect spot to sit and relax no matter what the weather is doing.

There is a sliding door providing easy access out to the covered entertaining area which overlooks the inground pool and fully fenced rear yard.

For parking, the property has an extra-long single lock-up garage, plus an additional space at the rear for storage or you can create a workshop area for the home handyman.

There is also a single garage roller door which provides straightforward access to the grassed backyard.

The property has the added bonus of bore water, which the owners use for the easy-care gardens and lawn.

There is also NBN, a brand-new laundry sink, an electric hot water system, security window screens, and blinds.

The location is ideal for those wanting to be within walking distance of local shops, such as the Bray Street Shopping Complex with Spar Supermarket, bakery, butchers, newsagent and a takeaway shop, that is only approximately 850m or a short drive to Park Beach Plaza.

It is also only about 2.7km (approx.) from beautiful Macauley’s Headland and Diggers Beach.

View online at unre.com.au/kat6

Contact: Kim McGinty, 0432 953 796, kim@unre.com.au

Contact: Chris Hines, 0439 667 719, chris@unre.com.au