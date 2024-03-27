8/21-23 Twenty-Second Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 8/21-23 Twenty-Second Avenue, Sawtell

Price: $359,000

Beds: 1, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Open for inspection: Saturday 30 March from 12:30pm – 1:00pm.

THIS fully furnished studio apartment is across the road from beautiful Murrays Beach and is only a short walk to all that Sawtell village has to offer with its cafes, restaurants, and specialty shops.

The neat and tidy apartment is excellent value.

Live in it and feel like you are on holiday all year round, rent out permanently or use it as a holiday rental – it’s nice to have choices!

Tiled throughout for easy maintenance, the studio is spacious enough with room for a queen size bed, two-seater sofa bed lounge and designated dining spot.

The functional kitchenette with hot plate and range hood also has plenty of cupboards including a space for the microwave.

The bathroom is modern and has a large vanity and a corner shower.

Completing the apartment is a north facing balcony, a lovely spot to sit and relax with an afternoon drink listening to the ocean waves.

For parking there is a designated single car space for the property.

The Beach Haven complex facilities include an inground pool, BBQ area, shared laundry and clothesline facilities.

Water and electricity are included in the strata fees.

This apartment truly is a great option for those wanting to live in a desirable Sawtell beach location, or for investors looking for a decent return.

Potential rental return of $430/week.

Agent: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).

