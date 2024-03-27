Bellingen and Nana Glen win junior cricket grand finals



COFFS Harbour’s best junior cricket teams have tasted grand final glory with victory in Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s junior grand finals.

Bellingen Green achieved the rare feat of winning two premierships in the same season, winning the second Under 12s season after an 11-run win against the Northern Districts Rebels Blues in their grand final at Woolgoolga.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl, with Bellingen scoring 8/83 from 19 overs.

Bellingen captain Xavier Hartley top scored with 25.

Bellingen’s bowlers rose to the occasion, restricting the Rebels to 8/72 to earn the grand final victory.

Lachlan Barne had a sensational spell taking 4-6 from 2.1 overs, with Sky Kitley taking 2-6 from 2 overs.

It was Bellingen Green’s second premiership this season after winning the grand final of the first Under 12s season.

Nana Glen Lizards won the Under 14s premiership with a five wicket win against Sawtell Storm in their grand final at Reg Ryan Oval.

Chasing 109 for the grand final victory, Nana Glen reached the total with four balls to spare.

Manat Singh top scored for the Lizards with 32.

Sawtell won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 6/108 from their 20 overs.

Denzel Wynne-Primus top scored for Sawtell retiring on 30 not out.

Nana Glen captain Zane Guthrie had a good spell taking 2-7 from 2 overs.

Bellingen/Dorrigo won the Under 16s premiership after a seven wicket win against the Macksville Bulls in their grand final at Dorrigo.

The Bulls won the toss and elected to bat, with the Bellingen/Dorrigo bowlers rising to the occasion, restricting the Bulls to 9/56 from 20 overs.

Taylor Gilbert had a great spell taking 2-0 from 2 overs, with Anthony Dyson taking 2-10 from 3 overs.

Bellingen/Dorrigo won the premiership chasing down the score in 13 overs, led home by Jamison Dawes who finished on 37 not out.

By Aiden BURGESS