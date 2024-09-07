A celebration of spring and gardens at Scotts Head



THE Scotts Head Community Group invited residents to visit local residential gardens for a celebration of the first day of spring on Sunday 1 September.

The ‘Open Garden Day’ commenced at 9am at a dozen or so locations and culminated in a social ‘Garden Party’ at the Scotts Head Community Garden, located on the outskirts of Buz Brazel Sports Park.



“Our collective aim was to offer gardening inspiration, whether it’s for habitat, food or fun,” organiser Briony Magoffin explained.

Several locations offered garden tours for visitors.

Ruth and Peter Donnelly, at their home ‘South Pacific’, were both eager to share their practical knowledge and home gardening experiences.

“In less than two years we have established, and trialled, a wide selection of edible plantings including citrus, pineapple, and coffee,” Peter told visitors.

The Donnelly household, though situated on a standard house block, boasts a comfortable backyard in full production with kitchen garden staples, and is managed by chemical free and seed saving practices.

Scotts Head Community Garden volunteer George Driussi told News Of The Area, “The now established garden was funded by a community grant and with the basic plots, storage shed, and water tank installed, we are thriving.

“If anyone needs herbs or produce from our garden, please carefully pick what you want (depending on what is ready for harvest), however, we encourage your donation to help with future plantings and operational costs,” George said, noting that volunteer support is always welcome.

For more information contact George on 0428 662 803.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

