Where and how to vote early in Nambucca and Kempsey council elections



PRE-POLL voting in the Nambucca Valley and Kempsey Shire council elections opens tomorrow, Saturday, 7 September.



There are two pre-polling places in the Nambucca Valley Council area. These are:

– Macksville Salvation Army Hall at the rear of 21 River Street, Macksville. It is fully wheelchair accessible.

– Nambucca Community and Arts Centre in Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads. There is no designated parking spot and the path of travel from the carpark may be difficult.

There are also two pre-polling centres in the Kempsey Shire. These are:

– Kempsey Anglican Church at 28-30 Kemp Street. It is fully wheelchair accessible.

– South West Rocks CWA rooms at 47 Landsborough Street in South West Rocks. Voters may require assistance as there is no designated accessible parking, no accessible toilet and the building has lips or steps.

With the exception of Sunday, all pre-polling centres will be open at the following times.

– Monday to Wednesday: 8:30am – 5:30pm

– Thursday: 8:30am – 8:00pm

– Friday: 8:30am – 6:00pm

– Saturday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Telephone voting may be available to those unable to visit a polling centre, while electoral officers can visit nursing and aged care homes if they are considered “Declared Facilities”.

There is no absentee voting in local government elections.

Anyone living away from their registered council area has until Monday, 9 September, to apply for a postal vote.

Completed ballot papers and postal vote certificates must then be received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm, on 27 September.

A full list of election day polling stations will appear in next week’s paper.

In the meantime, further details can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website at elections.nsw.gov.au/elections.

By Sue STEPHENSON

