Jane Smith aims to bring fresh ideas to Nambucca Valley Council





A NEW face in the line-up to represent the community as a Nambucca Valley Councillor is Jane Smith of Nambucca Heads.

At 37, she is the youngest candidate on offer at next Saturday’s local government election.



Ms Smith believes her campaign priorities are in line with many of her generation.

Since moving to the Nambucca Valley from Sydney five years ago, Ms Smith has immersed herself in an array of successful tourism and hospitality related ventures.

Ms Smith and her wife Kristy took over popular Nambucca Heads restaurant Matilda’s, and in June of last year she began the Nambucca Farmers’ Market.

Ms Smith describes herself as being neither “radically left” or “conservative”.

“Like many of my generation, caring for the environment has been instilled in me,” she said,

“But as an independent candidate, I’m running to represent my community and demographic, and make decisions that are right for the interests of the Nambucca Valley.

“You can see from my business and personal interests that I’ll work to keep the ‘fun’ going strong in the Valley.

“I’ll be an advocate for food, arts, and culture and I believe a community is built on the events and spaces that bring us together,” she said.

Ms Smith hails from a sheep farming family based in the Orange area of New South Wales.

Her ancestors were some of the first to bring merino sheep over the mountains into the region.

She said she takes inspiration from her great grandmother, Bertha MacSmith, who was the state and then national president of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) in the 1940s.

“If elected, I’ll support creative planning changes looking for ways to create additional housing while ensuring the cultural fabric of our towns is preserved.

“I see the Valla Urban Growth Area as a key project for Council and I look forward to the positive impact this will also have on small businesses in the area.

“My priorities will also be on cleaning up the river, supporting our oyster farmers, and maintaining Council-managed spaces for all community members including young adults, dog owners, the Gumbaynggirr people, youth, LGBT+ individuals, and young families.”

By Ned COWIE