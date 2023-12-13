A special time of the year in Tilligerry



WHEN it comes to Christmas, Tilligerry is a great place to be.

Santa and his helpers will hop on board the big red fire truck and drive around town on Saturday 16 December, tossing out bags of lollies to the good boys and girls.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Tilligerry RSL and Club Lemon Tree will provide the sweets.

Santa has gone high-tech in recent times and now has his run mapped out on the Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade website.

You see, he can’t go down all the streets so children need to come to the closest corner to get their bag of lollies.

They will know when he’s close by looking at the website tracker!

Santa asks the children not to run on the road and to wait beside the kerb – he won’t forget anybody.

On top of all this, the local Lions Club has its scouts out at night looking for the best Christmas lights display in each suburb.

A Christmas cake and a bottle of bubbly are the prizes.

Special Christmas services are also conducted at local churches.

The Tanilba Baptist Church even provides an online coverage not just at Christmas, but of every Sunday service.

The churches, in true Christian spirit, have also opened their hearts to the poor and those alone during the holidays.

The Baptist Church can be contacted on 4982 3022 for those wishing to donate food for Christmas hampers.

The Tanilba Bay Uniting Church will provide a free Christmas dinner for those left by themselves on the day.

Christmas Dinner bookings (for catering purposes) can be registered at the Uniting Church on 4982 8044 or you can still just turn up on the day.

Nobody will be turned away.

By Geoff WALKER