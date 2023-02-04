Adventure Cycling Strategy announced at Wedding Bells State Forest

CYCLING on the Coffs Coast has received a boost with the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, announcing an Adventure Cycling Strategy to strengthen local economies by promoting the regions as top tourist destinations for riding enthusiasts from around the world.

“There’s no need to pack your bag for Europe and tackle the climbs of the Tour De France or go off road in New Zealand – there’s plenty of amazing sights to experience from your bike right here in NSW,” Mr Toole said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We want regional NSW to be a global destination for adventure cyclists and this strategy is about ensuring we unleash that potential.

“In the past five years we’ve invested more than $30 million in tracks and trails across the State including significant projects in Thredbo, Mogo, Wagga Wagga and Narooma, that will bring more visitors to regional communities and put more dollars in local tills.”

The Member for Coffs Harbour and avid mountain bike rider, Gurmesh Singh, said the Adventure Cycling Strategy will focus on developing and creating awareness of new and existing tracks across regional NSW.

“Adventure Cycling is growing in popularity and what better way to spend time with family and friends while keeping fit and taking in the beautiful sights of our regional communities, just like the Coffs Coast,” he said.

“This plan will help strengthen local tourism and promote riding tracks and trails throughout the regions to riding enthusiasts from around the world.”

The NSW Government has supported adventure cycling projects across the State, including recent upgrades to the Wedding Bells Mountain Bike Trail Network at Woolgoolga.

Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Club President Greg Stocks said the project received funding under the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund to improve and expand trails and facilities.

“These improvements have allowed the Club to expand the trails and create new tracks that cater for all ages and abilities, which means more riders and their families are able to enjoy the network,” said Mr Stocks.

To find out more, visit nsw.gov.au/adventurecyclingstrategy.

By Andrew VIVIAN