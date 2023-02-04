ABC Friends sets date for first Coffs Harbour meeting

THE ABC Friends Coffs Harbour group is hoping to officially inaugurate at a meeting on Monday 6 February at 10am at Silvio’s Italiano at Park Beach Plaza.

Organiser John Marsh told News Of The Area, “The ABC is more than a broadcaster, it is a way of life for some people.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It is a community organisation and the source of information about events in our local community, about floods, fires and other disasters.”

John said the ABC is the property of the people.

“It is there for the people and needs the people’s support to ensure its independent future.

“To stay independent, we have to battle government interference and influence,” he said.

He urges the support of people who want their views heard to come along to the meeting and join the ABC Friends group.

“We need people to jump up and down when they feel things aren’t right.

“It’s important to get the truth out.

“When you hide the truth, you get corruption,” he said.

The plan for the first meeting is to establish a president, secretary and sign up members.

Regular meetings will be planned and open conversations about concerns will be welcomed.

“We will then pass them on to the ABC,” said John.

ABC Friends is a nationwide not-for-profit volunteer-based organisation, the values of which the Coffs group will stand by.

The group’s vision is for a fearless, independent ABC valued by all Australians and fully supported by government.

Its mission is to represent the community interest in defending and promoting the vital role of the ABC as a national public media organisation that is essential for a healthy democracy.

It will stand for independence of government influence, commercial sponsorship and advertising and will be accountable to the public.

The mission includes offering distinctive, high-quality programs and services, promoting Australian culture in all its diversity and accessibility to all Australians.

Interested in attending the meeting?

Ask for Richard or John when you get to Silvio’s, Park Beach Plaza, 10am on Monday 6 February 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI