Exploring the history of Egyptian Tentmakers at the Cartoon Gallery

THE Australian Decorative Arts Society Coffs Coast (ADFAS) presents its first arts talk of 2023 titled ‘Khayamiya: A History of the Egyptian Tentmakers’ with Dr. Sam Bowker, Senior Lecturer in Art History and Visual Culture at Charles Sturt University.

From his first encounter with artist Henri Matisse’s ‘Interior with Egyptian Curtain’ (1948) to the Revolution of 2011, Dr Sam Bowker’s illustrated talk will feature unpublished archival photographs and a one night only showcase exhibition of wall hung embroidered appliques at the National Cartoon Gallery.



“Exploring the history of the tentmakers of Cairo and displaying some of their work is one way to sustain their future, and it provides a rare opportunity to see this beautiful, embroidered art form here in Coffs Harbour,” said Cath Fogarty, on behalf of ADFAS Coffs Coast.

With needles, scissors and thimbles, the tentmakers of Cairo sew spectacular walls of colour.

These khayamiya appliques are used to decorate the streets of Egypt, transforming public spaces into vibrant ceremonial pavilions.

The word ‘khayamiya’ is derived from the Arabic word ‘khyma’, meaning a tent.

Khayamiya craftsmen created tent dwellings for people to inhabit.

Khayamiya were collected as souvenirs by the ANZACs, inspired the paper cut-outs of Henri Matisse and are now an endangered art form in Egypt.

“It is now valued by those who appreciate skilled hands, living heritage, and dazzling colour,” said Cath.

“So, if you love art, history, textiles, needle work and meeting new people, don’t miss this one night only opportunity in Coffs Harbour.”

ADFAS Coffs Coast is part of a national network of groups that present monthly arts talks all around Australia.

The Coffs Coast branch is new and currently building its membership base.

The talks traverse a range of subjects, both historical and contemporary, that delve into the arts, crafts and culture exploring ideas and narratives, while allowing an opportunity to socialise.

“A great way to meet people if you are new to the area,” Cath said.

By Andrea FERRARI