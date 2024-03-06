ADVERTISING FEATURE: Livable changed my life



FROM despair to receiving the compassionate care they need, an eligible home care package couple shares a life-changing journey with local home care provider, Livable.

After enduring a disheartening experience with a previous large provider, Al and Oriana found themselves without the necessary support for two to three months.

A glimmer of hope entered their lives when they switched to Livable, a registered aged care provider that delivers home care services.

In a few short months, the couple now benefits from a dedicated cleaner, receives nutritious meals delivered by Lite n Easy, enjoys the services of a gardener tending to their outdoor space, and experiences enhanced mobility through the provision of a wheelchair.

Oriana shared her initial scepticism about welcoming others into their home, stating, “At first, I was sceptical about having people enter my house.

“But I needed to swallow my pride as I was crying out for help to care for my husband, who had been accessed at a level four home care package.

“Since switching to Livable, we can’t believe how quickly they have helped us get the care and support we need.

We’re leaning on people who care about us, and it’s a relief knowing you are being heard.

Livable’s Senior Manager Aged and Disability Services Mid North Coast, Joel Aitken, said that choosing the right provider is key to living independently in their home.

“When you first meet your home care provider, you should feel instantly comfortable,” Ms De Arman said.

“The right home care provider should listen to your needs, walk you through the process and give you control over your daily routine.

“At Livable, we are fortunate to have experienced, caring and reliable staff from diverse backgrounds in health or hospitality that cater to a wide range of needs.

“Our clients choose their dedicated support worker based on the tasks they require and are always included in their care,” he said.

With a local office in Coffs Harbour and over 30 years of experience, Livable strives to make a positive difference to those they support.

“We have a strong culture of caring for our community and we’re passionate about enabling people to live their best life, their way.”

For more information about our Aged Care services, contact Livable on 1800 289 927 or visit their website livable.org.au.