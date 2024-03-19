ADVERTISING FEATURE: Specialist knowledge with Bluewater Stainless



BLUEWATER Stainless has been servicing the residential and commercial building and manufacturing sectors for over ten years.

Whilst specialising in balustrading, pool fencing and shower screens, the company has the capability to fabricate stainless steel, aluminium, steel, brass and copper as well as install your architectural glass needs.

Director Ben Grover grew up in New Zealand and as a teenager relocated to live in Fingal Bay.

Ben always knew he wanted to do something with his hands and he started his heavy metal fabrication apprenticeship following high school.

He worked for a local stainless steel fabrication company called ‘Always Stainless’ before travelling overseas to further fine tune his skills.

While in Dubai, Ben worked on luxury yachts fabricating stainless steel.

After returning to Australia in 2010, Ben started working at Bluewater Stainless, where he eventually took over the business.

Ben understands the technical components of working with stainless steel and glass and the advantages of such weatherproof products.

Bluewater Stainless have a glazier on staff as well as specialist welders and carpenters.

“These specialists mean we are able to assist both homeowners and builders with a range of elements within a new build or renovation,” Ben said.

“If you need both a pool fence and your balustrading installed – we can help you with both rather than having to coordinate multiple trades.”

Bluewater Stainless staff work closely with clients, quality builders and architects in the tendering, design, fabrication and installation stages of your project to ensure that you benefit from the team’s vast experience.

“We pride ourselves in our ability to successfully undertake all projects regardless of size and time frame and without hassle,” Ben said.

“Our attention to detail is something we take pride in.

“Our team is not huge, but we are tight knit and love what we do so this shines through in our installations and end product.”

Bluewater stainless offers balustrading and pool fencing, frameless glass shower screens, staircases, custom metal fabrication, stainless steel ramp rails, stainless steel drains and privacy screens, gates and fencing.