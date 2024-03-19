Pearl Manton a driving force for Karuah Pearls netballers in Port Stephens Association



SHE may live with multiple sclerosis but educator Pearl Manton is a true inspiration to budding netballers in the Port Stephens region.

For more than two decades the lady dubbed ‘Aunty Pearl’ by the local netball fraternity has devoted countless hours to the sport as a player, coach and administrator.

Despite battling the disabling neurological disease, the 35-year-old Manton can be found tutoring juniors at the Karuah Pearls Netball Club on the finer points of the game and completing her off-court duties.

She enjoys her role of Club President and team coach and gets massive fulfilment from helping foster the club’s precocious young talent.

When tireless official and brains trust Renae Lamb founded the club back in 2021 it was the visionary Manton who assisted in getting the Pearls established.

Last season she guided the undefeated Pearls to an Under 12s premiership in the Port Stephens Netball Association and earlier this year was appointed manager of the NSW Indigenous Schoolgirls team that competed at the National Carnival on the Gold Coast.

Pearl’s emphasis on teamwork, honing skills and having fun on court has resonated with the club’s player list.

“I want the girls to be free spirits on court but play as a unit and enjoy the camaraderie,” a devoted Manton told News Of The Area.

“Thanks to the spadework done by Renae the club is growing and we hope to enter four teams in the Association competitions this season,” she quipped.

A talented goal attack/shooter in her youth, Pearl developed her game while playing for Medowie and in the Wyong-Gosford Association in her heyday.

During the week you’ll find Pearl pouring her energies into her role as an Aboriginal Education Officer at Karuah Public School.

Her passion as an educator and netball mentor has no bounds and she continues to juggle her work and sporting commitments with a minimum of fuss.

