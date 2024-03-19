Hawks RLFC raising funds to finish new complex



HAWKS Rugby League Football Club has been moving ahead at full steam, raising funds to finish off the Myall Sports Complex at Hawks Nest’s Myall Park.

“We need $500,000 to finish the whole project, but the new toilet and meeting room (Stage 2A) requires only $180,000,” Dacca, Hawks’ Vice-President and manager of the project told NOTA.

“Stage 2A is due to start soon.

“We want to make it happen and use every tradie in town, and Hunter Readymixed Concrete has given us a great deal.

“The old canteen should be gone within the week, and where the old stuff is we are going to grass it and leave a roof for spectators.”

Ongoing raffles throughout town, such as those run weekly at the Tea Gardens Hotel, are helping out, and the team wishes to maintain its tradition of providing uniforms and safety equipment free to its players.

“We get a lot of support from the locals who go to the raffles, all of which goes first into buying sporting gear for players.

“The Juniors and Seniors, Men’s and Ladies’ teams don’t have to pay a cent, we pay all insurances and clothing.

“We do that because the club likes to treat people like a family in town,” Dacca explained.

“We have approached MidCoast Council for money, they have not got anything to allocate to what we are trying to do at the moment, not this year anyway,” Dacca explained.

“Council has, however, given us the go-ahead to continue building according to the already-approved plans.

“We’ve also met with Dr David Gillespie and Kate Washington on-site, who have steered us towards grants, both state and national.”

On top of a few grant applications in the pipeline, and with a Men’s Seniors team, Ladies Tackle, and several Myall River Junior Hawks to cover this upcoming season, the Club has gotten creative.

“Donors can get recognition within the walls of the complex, on the building blocks themselves,” Dacca explained.

A big ‘thermometer’ now resides on the new complex, and is up around $10,000 already.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

