ADVERTISING FEATURE: Staying connected with Linked Community Services



YOU may have heard of Linked Community Services, but may not know what they do!

Linked Community Services is a safe, trusted and reliable not-for-profit community transport provider committed to keeping its clients connected to their community.

“We offer individual transport, weekly shuttle services and fun social outings,” said the Linked Community Services team.

“Connection is so important.

“Studies show that older people who have social connection experience many mental, emotional and physical health benefits, including a sense of belonging, which has positive impacts on health, wellness and quality of life.

“That’s why the main purpose of Linked Community Services is to assist our clients to maintain connection and independence.”

Thanks to Government subsidised funding, Linked Community Services are able to provide lower cost transport services to those who need it most.

“Whether it’s taking you to an appointment, to visit friends or on one of our social outings – we are here to take you there!”