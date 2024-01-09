ADVERTISING FEATURE: Unique koala experiences at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary



THE Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is a partnership between Port Stephens Council and Port Stephens Koala Hospital, a volunteer group that aims to provide world best practice standards of care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas to give them the best opportunity to be returned to the wild.

Day visitors to the Sanctuary enjoy unique experiences with koalas in a natural and idyllic bushland setting.

Tailored education sessions are offered from local guides on koala care, rehabilitation and eventual return back to the wild.

The Sanctuary is a new opportunity to directly contribute to the preservation of local koalas in Port Stephens.

These School Holidays the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is open daily from 9am to 5pm and includes the following activities and features.

Koala Centre – visitor admissions and guest reception areas.

Sanctuary Story Walk – offering visitors an immersive educational experience of the koala habitat.

Koala Hospital – Visit the state-of-the-art Koala Hospital with Intensive Care Unit treatment rooms and holding pens.

Take a look through the hospital viewing window as veterinary staff carry out *examinations and administer treatment to koala inpatients (*subject to treatment times).

SANCTUARY SKYwalk and elevated viewing platform – The Sanctuary SKYwalk and viewing platform is a 225 metre in length elevated pathway and viewing platform, offering a unique ‘tree top’ perspective into the koala’s natural habitat, a perfect photo opportunity and educational experience.

Fat Possum Café – Offering an extensive range of delicious menu items and ‘grab and go’ eats and treats, great barista coffees and a huge range of quality souvenirs, a lasting memento of your visit.

Deluxe 4 star accommodation – guests will be able to wake up with the koalas by staying in onsite four star glamping tents.

These School Holiday visitors can enjoy morning ‘Sanctuary Talks’ hosted by the Educational Officers from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

These informative talks will provide information and explanations on the plights affecting koalas today and give general tips on how you can assist ensure their long term survivability in the wild.

Each talk will commence at 11.30am and concludes around 12:15pm.

Dates: Thursday, 21 December.

Saturday, 23 December

Thursday, 28 December

Saturday, 30 December

Monday, 1 January 2024

Thursday, 4 January 2024

Saturday, 6 January 2024

Monday, 8 January 2024

Thursday, 11 January 2024

Saturday, 13 January 2024

Monday, 15 January 2024

Thursday, 18 January 2024

Saturday, 20 January 2024

Monday, 22 January 2024

Thursday, 25 January 2024

Saturday, 27 January 2024

Check the Sanctuary’s social media pages for ‘Talk Dates and Times’.

