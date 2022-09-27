Alfresco restart rebate claims open for business

NSW small and medium hospitality operators can now claim the State Government’s $5,000 Alfresco Restart rebate, enabling them to create or expand their outdoor dining offerings.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the rebate would reinvigorate communities and change the way customers dine.



“After a cold winter and now that spring is here, the NSW Government’s broader $66 million Alfresco Restart package is helping to boost local hospitality and ensure customers can enjoy new outdoor dining experiences at some of their favourite venues,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Whether you’re a café in Western Sydney, a restaurant on the Northern Beaches or a pub on the Central Coast, this is about giving businesses and customers more choice and convenience.”

Examples of eligible expenses include generators, heaters, fans and misters, installation of outdoor power points and weather protection for shade and rain, including umbrellas.

Small and medium hospitality operators have from now until 30 September 2022 to claim their one-off Alfresco Restart rebate of up to $5,000, which is available to the first 5,000 eligible businesses to register.

Minister for Small Business Victor Dominello said there are still around 900 rebates available for businesses to register and claim for.

“This program will help businesses to bounce back from two years of interruption caused by the pandemic by reducing the cost of dining transformation,” Mr Dominello said.

“It is great to see so many businesses having already registered for the rebate program but there is still space available for more looking to go alfresco.”

The rebate is being delivered by Service NSW.

Businesses must first register on the Service NSW website to confirm their eligibility. Customers will need a MyServiceNSW Account, proof of identity and a valid ABN to register.

Businesses considering kerbside dining but looking for additional support on how to do so can reach out to a Service NSW Business Concierge for guidance.

Hospitality businesses can also access free tailored business advice on how to find new customers, improve their digital presence, manage cash flow and pricing strategies by contacting Business Connect.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said alfresco dining has been such a success that its temporary measures have been extended for a further 18 months to further support the hospitality industry.

“The temporary alfresco dining measures has largely been in the CBD, which has been great, but we would love to see more regional venues take up this opportunity and consider permanent options that reflect the community’s desire to dine outdoors year-round,” Mr Anderson said.

Customers can speak to the Business Concierge and Business Connect teams by calling 13 77 88 or can get more information on these services by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/working-and-business/business-advice-and-support.

The program follows other measures from the NSW Government designed to boost outdoor dining.

Another initiative is fast tracking approvals for venues wishing to extend their liquor licence boundary to include new outdoor dining spaces.

For more information visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/alfresco-restart-rebate