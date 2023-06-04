An opportunity to get involved in the performing arts at the Bowraville Theatre

AN exciting opportunity is coming up for anyone who has an interest in the performing arts as the Bowraville Theatre is holding a Volunteer Open Day on Sunday 11 June 2023.

This event is designed to attract volunteers of all ages who are keen to gain experience in stage production, audio visual tech and the music or performing arts industry in general.

The Volunteer Open Day will feature live music, a DJ, and talks from other volunteers and industry professionals.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with current volunteers and music industry people, learn more about the theatre’s programs and events, and find out how they can get involved.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore the theatre’s facilities and learn about the different roles available for volunteers.

A former volunteer at the Bowraville Theatre, Jacob James, told News Of The Area, “I began volunteering at the Theatre at fourteen years of age when the techie in the choir in which my mum sings asked me if I wanted to help out and learn something about lighting and sound.

“During my four years as a volunteer I learned about lighting and how to set lights to suit various performers, how to rig sound equipment, how to troubleshoot and was learning from a man with over 30 years of experience in the sound industry, working with INXS among others.”

Jacob now works part time for NSW’s largest crewing and event service while he continues with his university studies.

He has worked at major events including Ed Sheeran and Elton John concerts.

“The experience I gained from my time at Bowraville Theatre has given me a head start with the job I am doing now and gave me the confidence to apply for a job that otherwise I wouldn’t have known that I’d really enjoy,” Jacob said.

Commencing at 3:00 pm, attendees can enjoy food by local caterer Bush Grazing from a complimentary grazing table while they listen to funky music delivered by DJ Igor.

Secretary of the Bowraville Arts Council, Dale Hawkins, told News Of The Area, “While attendees are enjoying the fine food they can mingle and chat with other volunteers, musicians and industry professionals.”

At 4:00 pm the Theatre will show some short films and members will deliver demonstrations on the Theatre’s lighting and sound capabilities followed by an opportunity for attendees to sign up for volunteer roles.

A concert featuring the ever popular music of Moreton will begin at 5:00 pm, concluding at 6:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to this great afternoon of fun and admission is absolutely free; however, for catering purposes, you must register to attend by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and following the links.

By Mick BIRTLES