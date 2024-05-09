Coffs Harbour Netball experiencing growth



GREATER Bank is back on board for another season at Coffs Harbour Netball Association (CHNA), with a 2024 sponsorship supporting the association off the back of continued growth.

The Greater Bank support will help keep fees as low as possible for participants, with over 720 registered members and volunteers signing up for the 2024 season.

In just three years the ladies and junior competitions have grown by more than 100 people, with a recent court upgrade now facilitating year-round and all-weather competition.

2024 will also be a big year for representative netball, with several CHNA teams being promoted to Division 2 at this year’s NSW State Titles, while male teams will make their debut.

“We have always been very competitive in our region and have had several teams over the years secure top ten placing at State titles,” CHNA President Tanya Slaviero said.

“With the Division 2 promotion we’ll now be facing more metro and Sydney teams which will be great experience for our players, while we’ll also be making association history by entering a male Opens and an under 14 boys team.”

Greater Bank Regional Sales Manager Scott McCluskey said that the growth in opportunity at CHNA was wonderful to see.

“Coffs Harbour Netball Association has done a great job of creating new opportunities for both social and representative netball, and this increase in participation is testament to those efforts,” Mr McCluskey said.

“We’re very proud at Greater Bank to be part of this community and are looking forward to another great year of netball!”