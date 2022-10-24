Angel Billy Golf Classic Celebrates 25 Years

FOR a quarter of a century local golfers have been teeing off to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the annual Angel Billy Golf Classic.

In 1997 Mr Ron Smith decided to organise a Golf Classic at the Nelson Bay Golf Club on an annual basis, to raise much needed funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.



The 25th Anniversary of the Angel Billy Golf Classic will be held on Sunday 6 November 2022 at the Nelson Bay Golf Club.

Carla Beer is one of the volunteers that works to raise funds for the service fondly known as the ‘Angel Of Mercy’.

She told News Of The Area, “On the day, we have a Hole In One Prize of a Toyota Yaris Cross which is kindly sponsored by Port Stephens Toyota.

“The Major Raffle prize is valued at over $4,000 and this is being generously donated by Harvey Norman.

“There is also a Nearest the Pin competition, auctions galore and $50 bags for purchase.

“Each of these bags contain prizes valued at over $100!”

Entertainment on the day will be provided by the Port’s one and only Dave Tarrant plus loads more to appeal to the golfer or non-golfer.

“As this is our annual major fundraising day the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Port Stephens Support Group are looking forward to the community joining in and supporting us to raise funds for our Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.”

All the funds raised from the Angel Billy Golf Classic are used to keep the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in the air 24/7.

“This service is vital to our region and it is only with the generous support of our wonderful community, like yourselves, that we can all contribute to make this happen,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON