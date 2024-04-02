Applications open for Housing Support Program



THE Australian Government’s $500 million Housing Support Program is now open for applications from state, territory and local governments for projects that will boost the planning required to increase housing supply.

Stream 1 is for projects that aim to build the planning workforce and capability to improve the efficiency of the planning process so that housing construction can start sooner.

These could be new pathways for planners and related professions to enter the industry, or tools to streamline planning systems and improve decision-making efficiency.

Projects could also look at sharing resources between local governments or supporting master planning and planning reform.

Projects must demonstrate how they will align with planning, zoning and regulatory reforms agreed through National Cabinet’s National Planning Reform Blueprint, land-use planning for disaster resilience and the aims of the National Housing Accord.

The National Housing Accord with states and territories sets out a shared ambition to build 1.2 million new well-located homes over five years from 1 July 2024.

Homes would be close to jobs, schools, transport and other amenities to support improved productivity and liveability.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness Julie Collins said, “I urge all councils and state and territory governments to submit their projects so we can work together to get more homes on the ground, faster.

“Our ambitious housing reform agenda is working across the board – more help for renters, more help for homebuyers and more help for Australians needing a safe place for the night.”

Applications for stream 1 of the $500 million Housing Support Program opened Wednesday 27 March 2024 and will close at 12.00pm on Monday 29 April 2024.

Stream 2 will provide funding for projects that provide enabling infrastructure and amenities such as footpaths, roads and parks to support new housing.

This stream will open for applications May 2024.

For further information visit www.infrastructure.gov.au/territories-regions-cities/cities/housing-support-program