Applications open for suburban uni hubs



APPLICATIONS are now open to establish up to four ‘Suburban University Study Hubs’.

The hubs aim to give students from the outer suburbs of major cities – potentially including in Port Stephens – access to tertiary education.



This builds on the 34 existing Regional University Study Hubs located across the country.

In 2023, these Hubs supported almost 4,000 students.

The Suburban University Study Hubs will be established in outer suburban areas without a significant physical university campus and where the local population has a low rate of university qualifications.

Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said this will make it easier for young people who live outside the major cities to get a degree.

“Almost one in two Australians in their late 20s have a university degree, but that’s not the case in the outer suburbs.

“In the next ten years, more and more jobs will require a university or TAFE qualification.

“The postcode you live in shouldn’t be a barrier to getting a degree, and this opportunity could be life changing for suburban communities like Paterson.

“The Hubs will provide support close to home for students that would otherwise need to travel long distances to get to and from an inner-city campus.”

Eligible organisations are now invited to apply, with applications closing at 5pm AEST, 29 July 2024.

Applications will be evaluated by a panel from various government agencies as part of a competitive process, with new Hubs expected to be operational by Semester 1, 2025.

More information about the Suburban University Study Hubs program and how to apply can be found by visiting www.education.gov.au/suburban-university-study-hubs.