Port Stephens named as a top destination for electric vehicles



PORT Stephens has been announced as one of the top locations in Australia for road trippers to travel in a battery-electric vehicle (EV).

Port Stephens was named as part of the ‘Power Town’ shortlist of Australian locations bursting with culture, history, natural beauty and a special appeal that makes them perfect stops for any road trip.



Importantly, while perhaps not the most obvious choices on the map, these destinations also have accessible a

nd compatible EV charging facilities in, as well as on the way to and from, the town.

Toyota enlisted Teigan Nash, an Australian travel expert, to identify worthy contenders from each state and territory across the country selected for the shortlist for Toyota’s Power Town Award.

Teigan said the Power Town shortlist has a plethora of activities and attractions that locals and visitors alike can benefit from when travelling in an EV.

The shortlisted locations chosen were Port Stephens NSW, Katherine NT, Moreton Bay QLD, Daylesford VIC, Strahan TAS, Esperance WA and Clare Valley SA.

“While all seven towns live up to Toyota’s Power Town ethos, Clare Valley ultimately provided Aussies with a sense of electric excitement and intrigue, earning itself the title of Toyota’s Power Town,” Teigan said.

Toyota Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo said it has been an exciting time collaborating with Teigan for the inaugural Power Town award.

“With more Aussies looking to make the switch to electric, we want to showcase that hitting the road and travelling to regional towns across Australia is still possible.”

By Simon EKINS