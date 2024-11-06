Aqua aerobics returns to Gloucester Pool



THE Aqua Aerobics Social Group has recommenced sessions at the Gloucester Olympic Swimming Pool.

The local group has been run by volunteers for more than four decades.



The exercises undertaken are low impact and have proved helpful for women of all ages.

“Whether the reason for coming is to maintain movement or build strength, the participants often comment that they have a greater sense of well being after joining in the sessions,” said group member Kath Henry.

Joy Toms and Julie Reay lead the sessions which include cardio, weights and stretching.

“The exercises are low impact so participants can do more than they could on dry land,” Julie said.

“There is also the flexibility in the type of exercises offered to work to your own level of ability and current strength.”

Aqua aerobics became popular in the 1970s and 1980s, and has helped people active while living with conditions such as arthritis.

Aqua aerobics is also being more commonly recommended by specialists for those recovering from certain joint injuries and surgery.

Along with the physical benefits, the social connections are also important.

The women catch up on everything from world politics to the latest medical breakthroughs; soon they will be sharing Christmas recipes old and new.

The support of the community doesn’t end in the pool, as members enjoy several social gatherings during the aqua aerobics season and even in the winter months once the pool is closed.

“The Aqua Aerobic Social Group’s greatest success has been to foster a community of like-minded individuals who started for the exercise but continue for the fun and companionship,” said Kath.

The Gloucester Aqua Aerobic Social Group meets Monday to Thursday from 9:30-10:30am at the Gloucester Olympic Pool complex.

Regular pool entry fees apply.

There is no charge for joining in the Aqua Aerobics sessions and no form of official membership.

Equipment used for the sessions is provided by the group.

