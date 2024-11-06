Stinker’s Fishin’: Marine Park review welcomed



IT wasn’t so long back when I reported that any attempt to review the Port Stephens – Great Lakes Marine Park (PSGLMP) had been shelved.

This inactivity was a disappointment to me as I have always been of the belief that our Marine Park, which is the largest in NSW, could be improved.

If we are to have a Marine Park, give us the opportunity to have a good one that the community has faith in and that we can benefit from.

It therefore pleases me to inform you that the PSGLMP will be revisited – a positive move by the Fisheries Minister to redesign our Marine Park to achieve the aims and objectives for which it was originally introduced.

It was as early as 2009 that the Marine Park was taking shape.

An advisory body, of which I was one, was appointed.

Not really knowing what was expected of us we went about the unenviable task of drawing up a map which encompassed all the coastline from the northernmost Cape Hawke, Forster, to Birubi in the south.

Three nautical miles to sea and all lakes, rivers and feeder streams in between.

This massive assignment included all the offshore islands along with the beaches, Myall system and the Karuah River.

We, as the advisory body, were asked to nominate areas to be classified as Sanctuary Zone.

This is where problems emerged.

Zoning is critical to the effectiveness of the marine park but also directly restricts major stakeholders, particularly commercial and recreational fishers.

As a whole this local community has become far more aware of real threats to our waterways including water quality and the sensitivity of habitat including sea grasses.

It is hoped that future decision making is based on recognised science and good fisheries management.

A balance needs to be put in place which best satisfies all involved yet achieves the ultimate goal of protecting this magnificent region in which we live.

This is the challenge which lies ahead and it does not mean an increase in the size of Sanctuary Zones.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

