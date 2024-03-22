ARCT contractor pares footprint at Boambee Headland car park



WALKERS frequenting Boambee Headland are relieved after the size of a fenced-off construction office area at the headland car park was significantly reduced.

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) contractors have set up shop to work on the Boambee Creek Bridge rail repairs and installation of a new pedestrian footbridge.



When local conservationist Dave, who frequents the car park to access the headland, saw the original worksite footprint he was dismayed.

“The contractor is taking up half the carpark and blocking the emergency/maintenance access to the track area,” Dave told News Of The Area.

“This carpark is currently overfull every weekend.

“Maybe they think if the railway footbridge is closed people won’t want to park there.”

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) advised the contractor has been granted approval by the City of Coffs Harbour to use some of the car park area to accommodate its site facilities, being deemed the most suitable location.

“ARTC will work with the contractor to minimise the impact to the community and make any necessary changes to the current site to find a safe and practical way to create more spaces in the car park as soon as possible,” an ARTC spokesperson said.

And they did.

A City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told NOTA that the fenced area was adjusted as the work site was established.

Having fenced off a large area to truck in the site office, porta-loo and storage container, contractors were then able to cut back the space significantly.

“The established work zone for a contractor involved in the Boambee Creek Bridge project has been completed, and only some four vehicle parks in the headland car park are impacted.

“This small exclusion area is required for the duration of the works which will see a complete replacement of the footbridge.”

Mandy, another frequenter of Boambee Headland, chatted in the car park with a few passers-by on Friday 15 March.

“Most people seem resigned that they will lose access to the dog-walking beach (accessed via the old footbridge across Boambee Creek) for some time – the general consensus is that work will last about three months,” Mandy told NOTA.

Mandy herself has been using the steep pathway between the carpark and Boambee Creek Reserve which is now closed for the duration of the works.

“My usual walk is from the reserve, then up the steps beside the railway to trek up to the lookout – that certainly raises my aerobic rate.

“I’ll miss that walk but can use the roadway during the bridge works, and those repairs look to be well overdue.”

The new footbridge is scheduled to be completed in July 2024.

By Andrea FERRARI

