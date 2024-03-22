National Cartoon Gallery closes doors indefinitely



THE National Cartoon Gallery has closed its doors for the foreseeable future, during which time the Board of Directors will investigate options to reopen.

On Thursday 14 March 2024 the board was made aware of a situation that could impact the National Cartoon Gallery’s legal status and ability to trade.



An emergency meeting was held on Friday 15 March where the Board took the precaution of ceasing trade until the Gallery’s legal status is clarified.

“I know how important it is for all artists to have a venue for their work and for cartoonists, this was it,” Board chair Dahna Knight told News Of The Area.

“Similar to many businesses during the current cost of living crisis and the ripple effects of COVID-19 the Gallery’s trading and visitation has significantly declined.

“This impact is also seen in other businesses in the sector including tourism, hospitality and leisure industry businesses that rely on discretionary spending.”

Dahna said the Board will continue to keep in communication with the community as they investigate options.

The National Cartoon Gallery Board thanked all its supporters, sponsors and customers.

The announcement saw comments on social media incorrectly suggesting that the decision to close had been made by the City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH).

The National Cartoon Gallery is not a CoCH asset.

“The City has provided more than $820,000 in subsidies to the National Cartoon Gallery over the past nine years, including an annual subsidy of $60,000 for 2023/24, which was paid to the Gallery in August 2023,” a City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told NOTA.

“The City received financial records from the Gallery on 11 March 2024 showing that the Gallery had become insolvent on 2 March 2024, even after the receipt of the City’s $60,000 subsidy, suggesting its operations are and have been financially unsustainable in its current form for years.”

By Andrea FERRARI