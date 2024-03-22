Community partnership rejuvenates bush at Niigi Niigi



GUMBAYNGGIRR Rangers from the Ngiyambandigay Wajaarr Aboriginal Corporation (NWAC) have been working with Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) to improve biodiversity at Niigi Niigi (Sealy Lookout).

Caring for country has been the focus of the joint community effort of bush regeneration works in the Bruxner Park Flora Reserve undertaken by Forestry Corporation, Envite Environment and the Gumbaynggirr Rangers.



Weed management works in recent months have seen lantana, camphor laurel, tobacco tree, crofton weed and broad-leafed paspalum removed from the floral reserve.

Staged bush regeneration is now underway with native species planted along the Gumgali Track leading to Korora Lookout.

“The current project of weed management and replanting is just a small part of the ongoing maintenance and management of the reserve to ensure the site continues to be appreciated into the future,” FCNSW’s Partnerships Leader Ryan Ellis said.

“The Bruxner Park Flora Reserve in Orara East State Forest has a range of nature-based experiences including forest walks, treetops adventures, the cultural tours and cafe, amazing lookouts and a rich blend of Indigenous and European history.”

The Gumbaynggirr Ranger team has worked alongside Envite Environment’s experienced bush regenerators to build their skills and experience expanding their capacity to deliver programs, which manage and protect Gumbaynggirr land and water.

“This partnership provides our team of rangers with good practical experience working on country that complements our team’s existing skills and qualifications,” NWAC Head Ranger Jesse Shilling said.

By Andrew VIVIAN