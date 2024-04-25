Artists collaborate to share ‘True Story’ at Bowraville gallery



A TWO-MONTH art residency facilitated by Gumbaynggirr artist Chris Edwards for artist with disability Edward Barns at Phoenix School of Arts has resulted in an collaborative exhibition called ‘True Story’.



This residency was possible thanks to the support of Arts Mid North Coast, who selected the project as a recipient of the Country Arts Support Program.

“True Story is about sharing stories,” Chris said.

“Ed and I slowly started developing a relationship between the artwork we were creating and our personal stories, background and experiences.”

The exhibition will showcase a collection of large paintings on canvas; a combination of Ed’s bold, imaginative style and Chris’ contemporary work.

True Story is on display at the Nambucca Valley Phoenix until the end of May.