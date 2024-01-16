Australian Indigenous Under 13 Schoolgirls goal attack Maalaa McLennan is the pride of Port Stephens



MEET outstanding eleven-year-old athlete Maalaa McLennan – the toast of Port Stephens Netball Association.

The promising goal attack was the name of everyone’s lips last week after gaining selection in the Australian Indigenous Under 13 Schoolgirls team for a tournament in Melbourne to be staged in September.

Young gun Maalaa was one of the first players chosen after superb performances for the NSW Echidnas at the National Indigenous Schoolgirls Under 12s championship on the Gold Coast.

Despite being one of the youngest players on court, a determined Maalaa demonstrated her natural skills and incredible resilience to lead the number two ranked Echidnas to the semi finals where they were eliminated by North Queensland in overtime.

While the loss was disappointing, Maalaa gained consolation by taking out the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award and being named in the Australian Under 13s squad.

“It was a really fun experience to play against the best young indigenous netballers in the country,” an excited Maalaa told News Of The Area.

“We performed well as a unit and I made so many friends during the carnival and enjoyed the camaraderie with all the teams,” she revealed.

“During the tournament we lost to eventual champions Western Australia and actually beat North Queensland twice before the finals,” the rising junior added.

Maalaa’s New Year resolution for 2024 was “to make the Australian Indigenous squad” and the talented schoolgirl was absolutely thrilled when she learned of her selection.

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to put on the Australian colours in netball later this year,” beamed the goal scoring sensation and incoming Hunter River High School Year 7 student.

Two of Maalaa’s proudest supporters are her mother Clare and coaching mentor Pearl Manton from the Karuah Pearls Netball Club.

Both lauded Maalaa’s raw potential and great character.

“She is a gifted young netballer with a strong work ethic who always assists team mates on court with her actions and encouragement” quipped Pearl, the widely-respected team manager of the NSW Echidnas and Karuah Pearls Netball President.

“To be recognised for her excellent sportsmanship and ability on court is a huge achievement,” Pearl added.

Maalaa, a regional high jump athletics representative and martial arts student, is gearing up for her fourth season with the Pearls after joining the club’s Net Set Go program as a nine-year-old.

She spearheaded her Karuah team to an undefeated Under 12s premiership in the Port Stephens Netball Association last year and was named in the Under 11 Development squad.

If her recent rousing form counts for anything, then the classy goal attack could line up for the Port Stephens 12yrs representative team at this year’s NSW Junior State Netball titles in Sydney.

By Chris KARAS