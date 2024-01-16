Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE very prestigious King of the Mountain event was hotly contested on Monday January 8th. The Club welcomed 23 players from HNGC and they were joined by 35 BGC members for a combined single Stableford and 2BBB competition. The day began early with a light breakfast and the players hit the course before 9am. Some great scores were posted and the winner of the sought after King of the Mountain trophy was Fern Berry with 42pts. The winners of the 2BBB were Dave Brown and Heather Aitken with a huge 50pts. NTPs were Don Schoonhoven and Alan Benson while the long drivers were Greg Barton, Matthew Moss, Andrew Berry and Lou Smith. Raffle and consolation prizes were quite a surprise! Lunch was provided by Trudy and helpers, and Barbie topped off the day with cake. Thanks to HNGC for sponsoring the event and to all those who contributed – it was a very friendly day.

Saturday January 13th was Stroke event and the A Grade (0-18) winner was K.Martin with 72nett from A.Crick with 73nett. B Grade winner was A.Jobson with 68nett (including a 4putt!) from S.Clifford with 75nett. Ladies’ winner was T-L.Smith with 73nett from B.Gordon with 78nett. NTPs were S.McNaughton and H.Pierson while the long drivers were T.Carroll, S.Moss, L.Styles and T-L.Smith. J.Parnell won the $32 jackpot.

By Thora-Lou SMITH