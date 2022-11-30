Battery World Coffs Harbour provides employment opportunity for young jobseeker with autism

WITH a passion for all things motorised, 21-year-old Jamie, who has autism, has found his perfect employment fit at Battery World Coffs Harbour with support from CHESS Connect.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, working-age people with a disability are twice as likely to be unemployed as those without a disability.



Franchise Partner Paul Simpson said it was a no-brainer to welcome Urunga lad Jamie to the Battery World team.

“Jamie is a wonderful addition to our store and the whole team looks forward to the two days when he’s working,” said Paul.

“We absolutely love having him on our team.

“Jamie has so many skills to provide to the team and it’s been rewarding seeing the boost in his confidence.

“He’s a real larrikin, so to see his personality come out and watch him interact with the team is terrific.”

Jamie is an avid train enthusiast and metal detectorist, so working behind the scenes with batteries in the Coffs Harbour store aligns perfectly with his passions.

His job involves interacting with customers, taking customer service invoices, answering the phones, and mostly working behind the scenes helping the team sort through recycled batteries, distributing stock, and keeping the store in tip-top shape.

Working two days a week, Jamie is an expert in small and AAA batteries, but has been learning more about all different kinds of batteries from homeware to truck batteries.

Keen to join the workforce, Jamie began looking for work experience opportunities in early 2020 before the global pandemic after he graduated Year 12, with the goal to gain independence, engage in social activities and contribute to the local community.

Jamie wasn’t worried about whether businesses would turn him away because of his disability.

“I just went for it,” Jamie said.

“I wanted to see what would happen and just give it a go,” said Jamie.

“Even with the pandemic, I kept persisting and learning from each interview.”

Jamie’s determination brought him success.

Alongside his job at Battery World, Jamie also works at Bellingen Golf Club and keeps busy volunteering at the Frank Partridge Museum.

Jamie said understanding the detail and specifics of how batteries work helps him in his role.

Motivated by his passion for learning about the past, Jamie has been fascinated by the history and development of batteries as well.

The support provided by his employer, Battery World Franchise Partner Paul Simpson, has been very encouraging.

“Paul is absolutely a great boss, and I really enjoy coming to work at Battery World,” said Jamie.

“Paul and the entire team support me in my role, and it’s a privilege to work with them.”

CHESS Connect is a not-for-profit assisting local employers to hire people with disabilities.

By Andrea FERRARI