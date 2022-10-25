BCS students take on cake decorating challenge

YEAR 9 and 10 Food Technology students from Bulahdelah Central School have been hard at work creating stunning cakes for their major project in the ‘Food for Special Occasions’ unit of work.

As part of the project, the students undertook research activities, practiced cake decorating techniques, developed their ideas, baked and decorated their cakes, and then evaluated the final product.



The impressive designs included a mushroom, rainbow, fairy garden, campsite, monsters, a turtle, farmyard, clouds and a seaside.

Year 9 class member Taylah Tassell created a hippopotamus cake suitable for a child’s birthday celebration.

After baking and cutting the cake to shape, Taylah applied a layer of Vienna cream and used marshmallows and other sweets to create the facial features.

“I had a few challenges with smoothing the icing and making it even, but I am very pleased with the result,” Taylah said.

“I think many children would be happy to have this for their birthday cake.

“The project also showed that I can successfully make a decorated cake from scratch.

“This gives me confidence to attempt more difficult designs in the future.”