Beaches Hockey Club prepare for new season



BEACHES Hockey Club have been busy preparing for the new Hockey Coffs Coast season, which gets underway on Saturday, 6 April.

Beaches Hockey Club are coming off a successful year in 2023.

The club’s Beaches Seahorses side won the Women’s Division 1 grand final, with Beaches Hockey Club finishing runners up in the Men’s Division 1 and Division 2 competitions, as well as the Women’s Division 2 competition.

The club also took out the Under 16s title.

Beaches Hockey Club are looking for players in the four to nine years age bracket to join their ‘Hook in 2 Hockey Program’ at the Coffs Hockey Centre.

To find out more visit beacheshockeyclub.com.au.

Costa Group has also signed on as the club’s major sponsor for the next three years, which was welcomed by club president Jonathan Williams.

“The financial contribution will be used to encourage junior participation, provide quality training equipment, and help offset self-education expenses for our junior coaches and managers,” he said.

“We’ve got some great ideas on how we can work together; we’re hoping to brand some of our junior teams, create perpetual awards, deliver healthy eating options and plenty more.

“We’re grateful that an organisation with the reputation and size of Costa Group is keen to support local hockey and what our club, in particular, is doing.”

Costa Berries Regional Manager, Corindi, Mark Robertson, was looking forward to partnering with Beaches Hockey Club.

“Costa Group is one of the largest fresh-food producers in the country,” he said.

“We encourage healthy eating and an active lifestyle which fits perfectly with what Beaches Hockey Club

and the local hockey community are trying to do.”

“This is a partnership where we look to build on our shared values and deliver additional benefits for their players, their families and the entire hockey community.”

By Aiden BURGESS